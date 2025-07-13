Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE WMT opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.