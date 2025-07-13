Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $274.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $281.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.