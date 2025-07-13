Prism Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

