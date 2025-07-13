Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $155.95 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

