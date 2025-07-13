Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

