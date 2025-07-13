McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.1% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $246.12 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.11 and a 200-day moving average of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

