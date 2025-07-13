LRI Investments LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

