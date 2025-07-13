Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.