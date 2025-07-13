Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.82 and a 200 day moving average of $584.64. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.