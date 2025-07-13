Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $214,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

