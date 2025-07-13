Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%
IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $629.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.64. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.