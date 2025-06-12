Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 169 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $865.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

