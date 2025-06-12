Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $629.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $567.75 and its 200-day moving average is $594.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

