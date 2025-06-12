Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

