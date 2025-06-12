Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

RSP stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

