Two West Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

