Two West Capital Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Two West Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.76 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

