Diales (LON:DIAL) Posts Earnings Results

Diales (LON:DIAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Diales Stock Performance
DIAL opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.17. Diales has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.42).
Diales Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diales
Diales Group Plc is a multi-disciplinary consultancy, providing specialist commercial management, planning, programming and scheduling, project management, expert witness support services, and dispute resolution support services, to the global engineering and construction industry.
