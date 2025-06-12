Diales (LON:DIAL) Posts Earnings Results

Diales (LON:DIAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Diales Stock Performance

DIAL opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.17. Diales has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.42).

Get Diales alerts:

Diales Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Diales in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIAL

About Diales

(Get Free Report)

Diales Group Plc is a multi-disciplinary consultancy, providing specialist commercial management, planning, programming and scheduling, project management, expert witness support services, and dispute resolution support services, to the global engineering and construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.