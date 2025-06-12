Moishe Gubin Buys 1,304 Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin bought 1,304 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $13,405.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,597.44. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 36,616.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 2,191.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 48.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

