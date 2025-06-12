Moishe Gubin Buys 1,304 Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin bought 1,304 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $13,405.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,597.44. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance
NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.
Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.
