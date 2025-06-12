Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Insider Buys $11,375.76 in Stock

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) insider Umesh Mahajan bought 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $11,375.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513.76. The trade was a 185.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Umesh Mahajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Umesh Mahajan bought 1,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Umesh Mahajan bought 600 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,444.00.

NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.25. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( NASDAQ:LIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 32.69%. Equities analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

