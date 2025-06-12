Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Insider Buys $11,375.76 in Stock

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) insider Umesh Mahajan bought 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $11,375.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513.76. The trade was a 185.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Umesh Mahajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Umesh Mahajan bought 1,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Umesh Mahajan bought 600 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,444.00.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.25. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is 680.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chicago Atlantic BDC
About Chicago Atlantic BDC
Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Atlantic BDC
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.