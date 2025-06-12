Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,471. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

