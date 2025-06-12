Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Two West Capital Advisors LLC

Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

