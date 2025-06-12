Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

