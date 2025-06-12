Two West Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFGP opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

