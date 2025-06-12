CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Buys $100,009.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.