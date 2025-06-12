Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 14,358 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $42,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

