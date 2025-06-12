GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.740-0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.17 EPS.

GitLab stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. GitLab has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,235. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GitLab stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTLB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GitLab from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

