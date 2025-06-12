TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $38,760.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 1,140 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $38,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,004. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $261,733.92.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.37.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

