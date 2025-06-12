O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $343,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17,471.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,960,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.92 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

