Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 685 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 285,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 233,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSLA opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

