Isaac Woods Sells 297 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,790.21. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $325.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after acquiring an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

