Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

