iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,619,000 after buying an additional 1,343,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 3.1%

BATS:IAGG opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

