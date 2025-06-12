Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned 0.12% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4,225.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

MUA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

