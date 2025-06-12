Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

