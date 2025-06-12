PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Holdings Cut by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC lowered its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3%

PCK opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.