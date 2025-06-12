Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $106,489.35 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $106,489.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,866.90. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Todd Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkermes alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 529,962 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.