Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 306.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $135.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

