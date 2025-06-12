Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 186,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $837,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,372,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,007,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

