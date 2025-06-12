1,763 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 226.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

