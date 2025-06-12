Curbstone Financial Management Corp Invests $460,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

