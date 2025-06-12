Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 341,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
