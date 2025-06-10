Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $502.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

