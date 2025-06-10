Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 910.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

