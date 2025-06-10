Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Arcosa makes up 0.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Arcosa worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $73,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,831,000 after buying an additional 536,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arcosa by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 265,056 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $19,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcosa by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 187,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.58%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

