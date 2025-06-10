Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 97,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 287,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $125.87.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

