Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys Shares of 3,652 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 297,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

