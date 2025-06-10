Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.30 and a 200 day moving average of $502.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.