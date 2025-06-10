Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – June 7th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize materials, devices or processes engineered at the nanometer scale. These firms operate across sectors such as electronics, medicine, energy and materials science, and investors buy their shares to gain exposure to the high-growth potential of nanoscale innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.47. 104,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,667. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.59. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.53.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.44. 138,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,199. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

