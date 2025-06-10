Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

